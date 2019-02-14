Registered Sex Offender Back in Prison For Possession, Attempted Distribution of Child Pornography

A 31-year-old Oak Park man who was already on parole for sex offenses and impersonating a police officer received more than 10 years in state prison Thursday for new charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Kenneth Maxwell Baron pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of being a sex offender registrant in possession of child pornography and two counts of attempted distribution of child pornography, the Ventura County District Attorneys’ Office said in a written statement. He was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 4 months in state prison.

Investigators discovered the images while checking his tablet computer earlier this year while he was on parole for prior sex offense convictions and impersonating a police officer, prosecutors said.

“Subsequent forensic analysis showed Baron also possessed child pornography on his cellular phone and was attempting to distribute it from a cloud account that he controlled,” according to the statement.

According to the California Department’s of Justice’s sex offender registrant database, Maxwell was most recently convicted of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in 2015. He was released from prison in 2017.

In 2016, state officials assigned Baron a “risk assessment score” of sexual re-offense of “well above average risk.”