Residents in Idyllwild Asked to Shelter in Place Because of Deteriorating Road Conditions

Deteriorating road conditions in areas of the San Jacinto Mountains have prompted officials to ask residents to shelter in place, cutting them off from civilization, as one resident put it.

Residents in Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Pine Cove are being affected by the unsafe roadway conditions because of heavy rainfall.

Flooding and debris have left the roads a mess and Caltrans officials are asking motorists to avoid traveling during the storm.

Highway 243 was closed between the 10 Freeway in Banning and Highway 74 after half of the roadway eroded near Lake Fulmor, leaving behind a giant chasm, according to Caltrans. It is unclear when the damage could be repaired and the road will be reopened.

Highway 74 was also closed Thursday from Lake Hemet to Borco Street east of Valle Vista because of road loss.

In an email, a KTLA viewer said residents are trapped because of the road closures.

“No one can get up here or leave,” Rick Flanders said in an email with the subject line “Idyllwild Cut Off from Civilization.”

Care and reception centers were opened for those affected by the road closures: Banning High School, at 100 West Westward Ave., and Hamilton High School, at 57430 Mitchell Road in Anza.

Updates about the road conditions are available at RivCoReady.org

Update: SR-243, there are two closures in place. Hurley Flats to I-10, and at Saunders Meadow. pic.twitter.com/LUHRxHYwM2 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 14, 2019