Second Day of Rain Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions; PCH Closed in Huntington Beach

A Pacific storm that is bringing heavy rain to Southern California for a second day Thursday is also creating havoc for morning commuters.

Downpours of up to an inch of rain per hour has much of Los Angeles County under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple incidents were reported on Southland freeways as the rain flooded the roadways.

Officials had to close a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway from Seapoint Street to Goldenwest Street in Huntington Beach due to flooding, a Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

It was unclear how long the closure would be in place.

Flooding prompted the closure of Laguna Canyon between Canyon Acres and El Toro, according to Laguna Beach officials.

LBGOV: Laguna Canyon is closed between Canyon Acres and El Toro due to flooding. Also, Westbound El Toro is currently closed at the 73 toll road to Laguna Canyon Road due to flooding. — City of Laguna Beach (@lagunabeachgov) February 14, 2019

The 710 Freeway was temporarily closed near PCH about 4:30 a.m. after a BMW got stuck in a flooded portion of the roadway and needed help getting out, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Commuters who may come across flooded roadways Thursday were reminded by the Weather Service to “turn around, don’t drown.”

The wet weather is also being blamed for cars hydroplaning and crashing into guard rails during the morning commute.

A SigAlert was issued about 2:30 a.m. after a vehicle ended up blocking the carpool, one, two and three lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway at Santa Fe Avenue.

Video from Riverside County showed one vehicle had overturned following a crash on the 215 Freeway near Highway 74.

And several vehicles were involved in a collision on the eastbound 60 connector road to the southbound 71 Freeway. At least one of the vehicles ended up in lanes temporarily blocking traffic.