Simi Valley Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Woman on Cruise to Ensenada

A former cheerleading coach was convicted on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a severely intoxicated woman in 2015 while aboard a cruise ship bound to Ensenada from Long Beach, federal prosecutors said.

A jury found Anthony Paul De La Torriente, a 30-year-old Simi Valley man, guilty of sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact, and found that he knew the victim was unable to consent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

The victim had become heavily intoxicated during a daytime excursion in Ensenada, officials said. Prosecutors hinted that De La Torriente knew the woman, saying her state “had worried their colleagues,” but didn’t disclose their prior relationship.

De La Torriente volunteered to stay alone in the victim’s cabin while the rest of the group went to get food, authorities said.

He sexually assaulted her once they were alone, and the others later returned to find the victim’s cabin door had been double-locked from the inside, according to prosecutors.

“When De La Torriente eventually unlocked the door and allowed their colleagues inside, the victim identified De La Torriente as her assailant,” the news release states.

The woman reported the attack to medical and security staff aboard the cruise.

De La Torriente’s DNA was found on swabs taken from the victim’s body, and the victim’s DNA was found on swabs taken from inside and outside of De La Torriente’s underwear, officials said.

He was convicted following a one-week trial.

De La Torriente is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, when he will face a maximum possible sentence of life in federal prison.