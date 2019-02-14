Sky5 Captures Multiple Transformers Exploding in East L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sky5 was overhead just after noon Thursday when multiple transformers began exploding across several blocks in East L.A.

The transformers were seen blowing up around Indiana Street and E. 5th Street, just south of the 60 Freeway.

The blasts happened just a few minutes apart, and at times were seen exploding simultaneously at separate locations.

Southern California Edison's outage map showed widespread power outages across the region.

A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc across the region, spawning floods, mud and debris flows, sinkholes, and prompted mandatory evacuations and road closures.

Check with your local officials on social media for specific details on conditions in your area.