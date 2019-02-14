State Senator Enters Race for L.A. County Board of Supervisors Seat, Raising Possibility of All-Female Board

State Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) answer questions from the media after Gov. Jerry Brown delivered his 2017 State of the State speech. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

State Sen. Holly J. Mitchell announced Thursday that she is entering the race for the 2nd District seat on the Board of Supervisors, further raising the prospect that Los Angeles County could soon be governed by an all-female board.

Mitchell joins a field that already includes several candidates, including Herb Wesson, president of the Los Angeles City Council, and Jan Perry, a former council member and candidate for mayor.

They are vying to replace term-limited Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is leaving next year after more than a decade on the board. The onetime council member has signaled that he will seek a return to City Hall, organizing an early fundraiser for the seat Wesson would vacate.

Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) was elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and moved to the Senate in 2014. In announcing her campaign, the termed-out lawmaker touted her efforts to reform the state’s criminal justice system and increase access to healthcare, as well as her work on budgets to boost funding to help low-income families.

