The News Director’s Office: Defining a Diva with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Legendary actress and diva Sheryl Lee Ralph drops in the News Director’s Office to talk about her life, career, and more. She opens up about how she made her dreams a reality in Los Angeles, the importance of practicing self-care and healing, as well as her charity foundation that serves a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of Dreamgirls on Broadway. Sheryl also talks about some of her current projects like hosting the Diva Defined podcast and starring in the new television show Fam.

Episode quote

“I encourage you to increase your dream quotient, Diva! That’s right, dream bigger, honey! And don’t waste time feeling bad about having big dreams. Forget that! Feel bad only if – and I know this won’t be a problem – you don’t work to make those dreams come true. Open yourself up to receive all the good that is out there for you. Dress yourself in your dreams and wear them well!” -Sheryl Lee Ralph

