Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House joined us with Valentine’s Day advice for all relationship phases. She gave tips on how to make an impression on your longtime love, your partner who you’re falling out of love with, a new interest, friend who you want more with, someone who is dating multiple people.

For more info on Laurel House, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram. Laurel also is the host of the podcast Man Whisperer.