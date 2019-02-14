Valentine’s Day Surprise Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa for the Robbins Brothers Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal of Love.You can be a part of the

Engagement Ring Store’s proposal campaign. You can apply for the opportunity to share a series of all expense paid weekend jaunts cross country in pursuit of the perfect proposal places in the country. The deadline to apply is Midnight, Thursday, February 14th, 2019. For more information, take a look at the website.

Vendors providing Robbins Brothers Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal Gifts to the happy couple are:

ROBBINS BROTHERS:

The Engagement Ring

800.295.1543

NICK’S RESTAURANTS:

Dinner for Two

SEASONS 52:

Complimentary Champagne Toast at the Couple’s Special Table for One Year

Costa Mesa

714.437.5252

GLEN IVY HOT SPRINGS:

*50-minute Aromasoul Couples Massage

Corona

1-888-GLEN-IVY

BOTTEGA LOUIE:

Box of Macaroons

Los Angeles

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com