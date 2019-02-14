Valentine’s Day Surprise Proposal

Posted 9:42 AM, February 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:50AM, February 14, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa for the Robbins Brothers Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal of Love.You can be a part of the

Engagement Ring Store’s proposal campaign. You can apply for the opportunity to share a series of all expense paid weekend jaunts cross  country in pursuit of the perfect proposal places in the country. The deadline to apply is Midnight, Thursday, February 14th, 2019. For more information, take a look at the website.

Vendors providing Robbins Brothers Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal Gifts to the happy couple are:

ROBBINS BROTHERS:
The Engagement Ring
800.295.1543

NICK’S RESTAURANTS:
Dinner for Two

SEASONS 52:
Complimentary Champagne Toast at the Couple’s Special Table for One Year
Costa Mesa
714.437.5252

GLEN IVY HOT SPRINGS:
*50-minute Aromasoul Couples Massage
Corona
1-888-GLEN-IVY

BOTTEGA LOUIE:
Box of Macaroons
Los Angeles

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.