Wilson Phillips Giveaway

They’ve scored three number one singles and sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Now the girls of Wilson Phillips are back home in Los Angeles for two amazing shows. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday February 16th or Sunday February 17th for your chance to win two tickets and a $100 dollar gift certificate to use for dinner to see Wilson Phillips at your choice of either The Canyon at the Rose on Saturday June 8th or The Canyon in Montclair on Sunday June 9th. Tickets are on sale at wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. Get ready to ‘Hold On’ for one more day, one more time.

