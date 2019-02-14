Woman Killed, Man Critically Wounded in Suspected Lancaster Murder-Suicide Attempt; Baby Rescued

A man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun on himself at a home in Lancaster late Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies received a report of domestic violence and a possible “man with a gun” about 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 16200 block of Newmont Avenue, just east of 162nd Street, Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies were trying to make contact with the occupants of the home when they heard gunshots coming from inside, followed by silence, Warren said.

The incident was then treated as a barricade situation and the deputies from the Special Enforcement Bureau were summoned to take over the scene.

“Ultimately, deputies entered the residence, where they found a female adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” Warren said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was then discovered in the home, also suffering from ma gunshot wound, officials said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Deputies rescued an infant from the residence who did not appear to be injured,” Warren said.

A gun was found at the scene.

“The incident, at this time, appeared to be a murder-(attempted) suicide,” according to Warren. “The relationship of the two persons is not being released at this time.”

No suspects were believed to be outstanding, she added.

The identity of the victim and suspect were not available Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.