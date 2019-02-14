YouTube Personality Shot While Filming Video Outside Los Angeles Synagogue; Security Guard Detained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities detained an armed security guard after a local YouTube personality was shot while filming a video outside a Los Angeles synagogue and high school Thursday, according to police and social media video.

Officers responded to calls about a disturbance and a shooting outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Stanley Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

“Investigation revealed that a security guard was involved in the shooting that occurred, and he was detained,” LAPD said in the news release.

The Los Angeles Times described the victim as a local YouTube personality, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation.

A video posted to a YouTube account called "Furry Potato Live" appears to have been filmed by the victim during the incident.

The 35-year-old victim identifies as a transgender female, according to the YouTube channel.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call LAPD detectives at 213-922-8205, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave a tip anonymously.

A YouTube video that appears to show the incident from the perspective of the person who was shot was posted by a social media personality who describes herself as a transgender woman https://t.co/w4sRBFVsQC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 15, 2019