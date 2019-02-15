× 1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Driver Opens Fire on Pedestrians in Pacoima; Shooter at Large

Authorities were searching for the gunman after two pedestrians were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pacoima on Friday, police said.

Officers originally responded to reports of a fatal injury near the intersection of Van Nuys and Glenoaks boulevards around 8 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison with the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and expected to survive, Madison said.

The shooter was traveling in a black vehicle with tinted windows and had not been apprehended, officials said.

Investigators were working to gather further information and compile a more specific description of the suspect vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.