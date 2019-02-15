7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Consecutive Days With Eric Tozer

He did it! Founder and President of the Diabetes Sports Project Foundation Eric Tozer joined us live to talk about his incredible journey of running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. Eric is the first person to have done it with Type 1 Diabetes. Eric did this all in support of JDRF. Eric is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments, such as Running Across America and Ironman triathlons, as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community.
For more information about Eric you can visit his website or follow his on social media @EricTozer. You can also go to visit JDRF website.