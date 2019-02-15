7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Consecutive Days With Eric Tozer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He did it! Founder and President of the Diabetes Sports Project Foundation Eric Tozer joined us live to talk about his incredible journey of running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. Eric is the first person to have done it with Type 1 Diabetes. Eric did this all in support of JDRF. Eric is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments, such as Running Across America and Ironman triathlons, as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community.

For more information about Eric you can visit his website or follow his on social media @EricTozer. You can also go to visit JDRF website.