Antoinette ‘Toni’ Harris the First Female Football Player at East L.A. College
-
East L.A. College Football Player Who Aspires to Become 1st Woman in NFL Stars in Super Bowl Ad
-
Bud Light Irks Corn Industry With Super Bowl Ads
-
In Oakland Rally, Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Calls Trump’s Wall a ‘Medieval Vanity Project’
-
Powerful Winter Weather Causes 2 Injuries From Flight Turbulence, Cancels Football Game in Dallas
-
Black History Month: Do You Know? Val Verde, The Black Palm Springs?
-
-
Sen. Kamala Harris Announces She Will Run for President in 2020
-
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Announces 2020 Presidential Campaign
-
Goodyear Blimp to Be Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame — a First for a Nonplayer or Coach
-
Assailant in Beating of Black Man at White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville Gets Nearly 4-Year Sentence
-
Suspect Facing Charges in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
-
-
With Teachers Strike Deal, L.A. Mayor Garcetti Looks Again Toward 2020 Run
-
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes to Be Held Without Bail, Judge Rules
-
Indiana Teen Confessed to Killing Classmate Who Was Pregnant With Their Baby, Affidavit Says