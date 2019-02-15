Brothers Charged With Murder, Possibly Face Death Penalty in Killing of Missing Teen Aranda Briones: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arraignment for two brothers accused of killing a missing Moreno Valley teenager was postponed on Friday.

Owen Skyler Shover, 18, and Gary Anthony Shover, 21, have been charged with murder in the slaying of 16-year-old Aranda Briones, whose body still has not been found, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said.

The two young men allegedly "killed the victim while lying in wait," according to the charging document.

The special circumstance allegation makes the defendants eligible for the death penalty, although a decision whether to seek a death sentence will be decided later by DA Mike Hestrin, prosecutors said.

Their arraignments have been continued to March 1.

Owen Shover was apparently the last person to see Briones before she disappeared on Jan. 13, according to authorities. Shover told police he dropped her off at a park in Moreno Valley that evening and saw her get into another vehicle before he left.

However, after reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, investigators were unable to find any video corroborating the 18-year-old's account, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said there is evidence indicating Briones was killed.

The brothers were interviewed numerous times before being arrested at their home in Hesperia on Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Both are being held without bail, inmate records showed.

Authorities are still searching for the missing teen's body, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Riverside County Central Homicide Investigator Dickey at 951-955-2777 or Moreno Valley police Investigator Drexler at 951-486-6700.