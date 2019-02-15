California Cooking Podcast: Neighborhood Flavors with Chef Casey Lane

Chef Casey Lane is a four-time James Beard nominated chef. He opened his first restaurant, The Tasting Kitchen, when he was just 25 years old. In addition to also owning Casa Apicii in New York’s Greenwich Village, Casey now has two more restaurants in Los Angeles: Breva in Downtown L.A. and Viale dei Romani at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. Jess chats with Chef Casey Lane about food, fortune, his future, and more.

