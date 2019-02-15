× Detectives Arrest Canyon Country Man Linked to More Than 1,900 Tagging Incidents in Past Year

A Canyon Country man linked to more than 1,900 tagging incidents last year has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

Christian Pacheco, 25, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony vandalism in connection to incidents that occurred between January and December 2018, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

“Pacheco’s criminal actions were both a financial burden, as well as an eyesore to the residents and business owners of Santa Clarita Valley,” authorities said in the news release.

Tagging linked to Pacheco was found on sidewalks, walls, signs and buildings off major thoroughfares such as Sierra Highway, Via Princessa and Soledad Canyon Road.

Pacheco, who is described as being on probation for multiple crimes, is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.