× Council President Suggests ‘Army of Cats’ to Deal With L.A. City Hall Rats, But Health Officials Say That’s Not a Good Idea

Los Angeles County health officials said Friday that bringing in cats to deal with City Hall’s rat infestation would only spread the fleas being carried by rodents.

“The fleas from the rat would immediately jump onto the cat,” said Dr. Dawn Terashita, an associate director with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

During a council meeting to discuss City Hall’s rat problem, Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson had suggested that an “army of cats” could be used to catch rodents at the downtown government building. A recent rash of sightings has raised concerns about infections of typhus, which can be spread by flea-carrying rats.

Los Angeles city leaders are now seeking solutions. City workers say they’ve seen fleas, rodent droppings and partially eaten potted plants.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.