Def Leppard Giveaway

Posted 6:05 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02PM, February 15, 2019

One of heavy metal’s most legendary bands, Def Leppard wants you to join them in Las Vegas   The boys from Britain are bringing their Sin City Residency to the Planet Hollywood starting August 14th.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday February 19th for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Def Leppard at the Zappos Theater on your choice of show date, as well as a two night stay at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to coincide with the show date you choose.  Tickets go on sale Friday February 22nd at 10am at ticketmaster.com/defleppard.  The ‘Hysteria’ is about to begin on the strip, so don’t be left ‘High and Dry’.

