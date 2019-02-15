Fugitive Suspect in Torture, Killing of Estranged Wife Returned to L.A. From El Salvador

A fugitive who has eluded authorities for nearly nine years arrived in Los Angeles from El Salvador Thursday to face trial for the alleged torture and murder of his estranged wife in Pacoima, officials said.

Napoleon Eduardo Castro, 43, was brought back to Los Angeles County via LAX about 7 a.m., FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola said.

He faces charges of torture and murder for the May 1, 2010, stabbing death of his estranged wife, 33-year-olf Olga Martinez, at her home in Pacoima, according to the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

“The victim’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at the entrance to her garage,” the FBI said in a wanted flier issued prior to his capture. “She had been stabbed multiple times.”

In addition to a state warrant for murder and torture, federal officials charged Castro with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and issued a federal arrest warrant about three weeks after the killing. He was believed to have travelled to Massachusetts before ultimately fleeing to El Salvador.

Castro used numerous names, including Luis Sanchez, Juan Flores, “Napo,” and “Trouble.”

He worked in the construction industry before becoming a fugitive, officials said.

He has multiple tattoos, including the name of his alleged victim, “Olga,” on his chest, according to the FBI.

Help from a tipster helped lead to Castro’s capture, Garriola said. A $20,000 reward offered for information in the case has been paid.

While the extradition process can be a long one, the U.S. has good working relationships with many Central American countries, including El Salvador, according to Garriola. The governments of some other nations, such as Honduras and Belize, are far less cooperative with respect to extradition requests, he said.

Information regarding Castro’s initial court appearance was not available Friday. He potentially faces the death penalty if convicted as charged.