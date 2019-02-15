Gov. Newsom Announces California Will Sue Trump Administration Over National Emergency Declaration

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that California will sue the Trump administration over its declaration of a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico, delivering on a promise state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra made last week “to reject this foolish proposal in court the moment it touches the ground.”

Newsom and Becerra announced plans for the legal action at a Capitol news conference just hours after President Trump declared a national emergency in an attempt to divert up to $6.6 billion from other projects, including military construction jobs, to build or reinforce as many as 234 miles of border barriers.

“No one in America is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Becerra said. “He can’t do this, because the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president the powers to direct dollars, the powers of the purse.”

Trump said the action was needed after Congress blocked his efforts to get significant funds for the wall.

