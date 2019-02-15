Gov. Newsom Endorses Kamala Harris for President in 2020

From left: Gavin Newsom speaks during his primary election night gathering in San Francisco on June 5, 2018, and Sen. Kamala Harris participates in an event with leaders from historically black colleges and universities at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7, 2019. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris for president in 2020.

The Democrat said in an MSNBC interview Friday: “I think the American people could not do better” than Harris. He added later in a tweet: “Kamala Harris is a fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable.”

Harris’ campaign said in an email touting the endorsement that Newsom will join Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta as California co-chairs for her campaign.

Among the other Democrats who have announced bids for president are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Harris was campaigning in South Carolina on Friday, holding a town hall and visiting Mother Emmanuel church, where nine churchgoers were slain during a 2015 Bible session.

