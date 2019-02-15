Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a late-evening snack, Jessica's quick and sweet recipe for a banana split is perfect.

The treat can satisfy that sweet craving, but isn't a "gut buster," Jessica said. It can be made to enjoy alone and is also good to split with a friend, partner or child.

Jessica's toddler son Levi used his fingers to deconstruct the banana split and savored each ingredient separately. So, did Levi like it? It appears so!

These segments are part of KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.

Jessica's banana split:

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 tablespoon of butter

brown sugar

1/4 cup of dark chocolate chips

shredded coconut

pecans or nuts of choice

2 strawberries, chopped

One or more scoops of vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

Toast a handful of coconut and chopped pecans or nuts of choice in a dry skillet until lightly browned. Cut banana in half lengthwise so it has a flat surface. Take the flat side of the banana and dredge it in the brown sugar. Add butter to a skillet on medium-high heat and place the banana halves in the skillet. Let the banana cook to create a nice crusty caramelized crust. Put the cooked banana halves on a plate. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave. You can add a splash of half and half to thin it out. Drizzle chocolate on top of bananas. Top bananas with toasted coconuts and nuts. Add chopped strawberries on top. Add one scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

