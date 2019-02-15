Man Shot to Death in South L.A. Identified

Coroner’s officials on Friday released the identity of a 44-year-old man who was fatally shot on a South Los Angeles street corner Thursday evening.

Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Florence and Normandie avenues in South Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Tywaun Terrell Cannon of Los Angeles died at the scene of the 6:40 p.m. shooting at Normandie and Florence avenues, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Nani Cholakians said.

He was standing next to a vehicle having a conversation with someone when he was shot, Capt. Billie Brockway of the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division said.

Police performed CPR before paramedics arrived and ultimately pronounced Cannon dead at the scene, he said.

A motive in the deadly shooting was not clear.

Two possible suspects were spotted running from the area, Officer Tony Im said. One wore a white hat and a white jacket, while the other was dressed in all-dark clothing. Detailed description were not available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

