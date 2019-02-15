Multiple Injuries Reported at Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa, Cal Fire Official Says

Multiple people have injured at Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Friday, according to authorities.

Emergency crews went to the prison at 480 Alta Road around 9 a.m. after receiving a report of several people being injured, a Cal Fire official confirmed to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Five ambulances were sent to the facility, each trailed by a white van bearing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation seal on it. A medical helicopter was also seen landing at the prison and taking off a short time later.

Aerial video from KSWB over the scene showed inmates sitting on a field with hands behind their backs as a line of officers looked on. A short distance away, some inmates were being interviewed and frisked against a building wall while others received medical attention and were loaded into ambulances.

Donovan is a 780-acre facility and the only state prison in San Diego County, located in the foothills of Otay Mesa. According to CDCR, there are about 4,000 inmates at the prison.

