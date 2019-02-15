× Off-Duty Narcotics Detective in Induced Coma, Suspect in Critical Condition After Skid Row Police Shooting

An off-duty 20-year veteran Los Angeles police officer was in critical condition Friday after a fight with another man in downtown’s skid row ended with the officer shooting the suspected assailant, police said.

The narcotics detective, whose name was not released, was “severely injured” during the incident that occurred near the intersection of 6th and San Julian streets about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. The officer was placed in an induced coma on Thursday night.

During the fight, the officer fired his handgun at the suspect in self defense, officials said. The suspected assailant was wounded and also listed in critical condition.

The department did not explain what led up to the clash. An LAPD spokesman could not immediately say whether the alleged assailant had been accused of a crime.

