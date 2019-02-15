Paddleboarder Dies After Being Swept Away in Storm-Swollen Channel in Escondido

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm that pounded Southern California on Thursday has been linked to two deaths.

Authorities in Escondido, northeast of San Diego, recovered the body Thursday of a man who witnesses say had been paddle-boarding down the surging current in a concrete-lined waterway.

A 911 caller reported that the man had been swept away by rushing water in the Escondido Creek near Rose Street shortly before 4 p.m., KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

Responding crews positioned themselves to try and rescue him, according to the station. However, it soon became a recovery effort when they discovered the body near the Tulip Street overpass.

His name hasn't been released.

Fire officials confirming this is a body recovery effort in #Escondido near the Tulip overpass. The person was seen on a paddle board or long board in the flood control channel. Video courtesy of Justin Salter. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/7tOqhPvLQj — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 15, 2019

Earlier, a woman who was rescued from a storm channel east of Los Angeles died after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest. The Corona Fire Department says she was among nine people and three dogs pulled from rising waters in an area where homeless people camp.

The storm largely moved out of California Thursday evening, but officials warn the risk of flooding remains high.