Police Officer Injured When Patrol Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in Redlands

A police officer responding to a call was injured Friday morning when he crashed a patrol vehicle into a power pole in Redlands.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Lugonia Avenue and Church Street, the Redlands Police Department stated in a news release.

The officer was responding to a man with a gun call when he lost control of the vehicle, the Police Department stated.

The pole was sheared off, cutting power to a large area, as a result of the crash.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with broken bones and other major injuries, according to the news release.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Officials had to close Lugonia Avenue between Church Street and Berkeley Drive.

Southern California Edison crews responded to the outage and were working to make repairs.