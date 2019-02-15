Watch live: Trump expected to sign border bill, then declare national emergency

Police Officer Injured When Patrol Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in Redlands

Posted 6:01 AM, February 15, 2019, by
A patrol vehicle crashed into a power pole in Redlands on Feb. 15, 2019. (Credit: RMGNews)

A patrol vehicle crashed into a power pole in Redlands on Feb. 15, 2019. (Credit: RMGNews)

A police officer responding to a call was injured Friday morning when he crashed a patrol vehicle into a power pole in Redlands.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Lugonia Avenue and Church Street, the Redlands Police Department stated in a news release.

The officer was responding to a man with a gun call when he lost control of the vehicle, the Police Department stated.

The pole was sheared off, cutting power to a large area, as a result of the crash.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with broken bones and other major injuries, according to the news release.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Officials had to close Lugonia Avenue between Church Street and Berkeley Drive.

Southern California Edison crews responded to the outage and were working to make repairs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.