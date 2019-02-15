× Recent Storms Brings More Snow to California Than Boston; ‘Bonkers’ Winter Continues With Upcoming Storm

California is known as a land of sunshine. But, for the extreme weather that has accompanied the West’s colder months, California might as well be called the snowy state.

A series of winter storms has brought record-breaking rainfall and dropped snow levels dramatically across the state, causing fresh powder to fall in areas that rarely see any. First, snow fell along the coast in Northern California’s Humboldt County on Sunday. Then, Redding — at an elevation of roughly 500 feet — received more powder over a 12-hour period than Boston, Mass., has seen this entire winter.

“I believe the scientific term for this statistic is ‘bonkers,’” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability, wrote on Twitter this week.

Forecasters said between 10 and 13 inches of snow fell on Redding this week, and the region could see more depending on how far the weekend’s next chilly winter storm drops snow levels.

This is what we woke up to..I've been living here in Shasta lake/Redding for 10 yrs & never have i seen snow like this…WILD! pic.twitter.com/GQWw2D6vCv — tina lou♡ (@tinalou5252) February 13, 2019

Dangerous travel conditions will continue across the #Sierra today through early Sunday morning. An additional 3 to 6 feet of snow are expected through this period. The Winter Storm Warning has been extended to include all of Saturday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vzU40Fmsz9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2019

