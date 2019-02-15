Recent Storms Brings More Snow to California Than Boston; ‘Bonkers’ Winter Continues With Upcoming Storm
California is known as a land of sunshine. But, for the extreme weather that has accompanied the West’s colder months, California might as well be called the snowy state.
A series of winter storms has brought record-breaking rainfall and dropped snow levels dramatically across the state, causing fresh powder to fall in areas that rarely see any. First, snow fell along the coast in Northern California’s Humboldt County on Sunday. Then, Redding — at an elevation of roughly 500 feet — received more powder over a 12-hour period than Boston, Mass., has seen this entire winter.
“I believe the scientific term for this statistic is ‘bonkers,’” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability, wrote on Twitter this week.
Forecasters said between 10 and 13 inches of snow fell on Redding this week, and the region could see more depending on how far the weekend’s next chilly winter storm drops snow levels.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.