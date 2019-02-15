Riverside Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of a sexual assault on Valentine’s Day.

Officers respond around 9 a.m. Thursday to the report of the sexual assault in the 5000 block of Tequesquite, police said in a news release.

A woman told officers she was sitting in her car when the suspect approached and the assault occurred.

The suspect fled on foot to the Santa Ana River bottom area. Police conducted an extensive search of the area, with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department K-9 bloodhound, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect was described as a white and light-skinned hispanic man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark “hoodie” sweatshirt and dark pants.

The case was being investigated by detectives from the sexual assault-child abuse unit.

No other information about the victim or details about the sexual assault were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Everth Bercian at (951) 353-7950.