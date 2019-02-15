Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery at Mobil Convenience Store in Canoga Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a Mobil convenience store in Canoga Park early Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured the robbery just before 3:30 a.m. at the convenience store located in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The video shows a man wearing black clothing walk up to the counter and place a beverage on it as if he’s going to purchase it.

Once the cashier scans the item, the robber pulls out a gun and points it at the employee.

The cashier quickly opens the register drawer and hands over the money.

After stuffing the cash in his pocket, the robber puts his gun away and walks out of the store as if nothing happened.

A store manager who did not want to be identified said this is not the first time the store has been held up.

“I fear for my life every day coming to work,” she said. “We’ve been threatened, we’ve been hit … we go through a lot of things and a lot of people don’t appreciate the gas station employee.”

The worker who was robbed was working the graveyard shift alone, the manager said.

The cashiers are instructed to always give up the money, she said. The owner has told her in the past that he doesn’t care about the money, and his main concern is their well-being.

Investigators said the man fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

He was described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

No one was injured in the incident.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.