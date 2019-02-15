× Suspect Charged in Shooting at Torrance Bowling Alley That Killed 3, Injured 4

A suspect in a January shooting that left three people dead and four injured at a Torrance bowling alley is now facing a multiple charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Reginald Leander Wallace, 47, faces three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors noted the charges include special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and killing to further the activities of a criminal street gang.

Wallace was arrested two days after the Jan. 4 shooting at Gable House Bowl on the 22000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.

The men killed were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28. They had gone bowling that night to celebrate a birthday, relatives said.

Court records show Wallace was convicted as a juvenile in 1989 of first-degree murder, and was convicted as an adult of bringing or possessing a gun within a school zone in 1997 and assault with a firearm in 1998, prosecutors said.

He was released on parole in 2017 after having served 17 years in prison, Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine said at a news conference in January.

Wallace is being held without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.