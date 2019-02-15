Newsom Announces California’s Plan to Sue Trump Administration

Take Your Sleepover to the Next Level With WonderTent Parties

Posted 10:36 AM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, February 15, 2019

WonderTent Parties Founder & Event Stylist Trish Healy joined us live with details on her company and how they’re taking sleepovers and glamping to a whole new level. WonderTent Parties provides 5-star at home Sleepover and Glamping Experiences for both kids and adults. They deliver WonderTents, set up & style, and collect the next day. Each child enjoys their own private “WonderTent” with all the trimmings. Special experience themes are designed for both girls and boys of all ages.

For more information on WonderTent visit their website or follow them on social media @WonderTentParties.

 

