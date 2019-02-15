YouTube Personality Had Encounter With Security Guard at L.A. Synagogue Before Being Shot

For more than 40 minutes, Zhoie Perez filmed the outside of a Los Angeles synagogue, as a security guard whose ire she had drawn trained his own camera on her.

The passive-aggressive standoff that played out Thursday afternoon in the Fairfax district seemed in line with other videos posted to one of Perez’s YouTube channels, where the self-described “1st Amendment auditor” often pushes the bounds of her rights in public spaces.

Recent videos show Perez having polite, but pointed, conversations with police in Los Angeles and El Segundo. But as Perez hovered near the gates of the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building, the guard she was filming was far less understanding of her political experiment.

“Get away from the door,” the guard said in one of two videos Perez posted to her “Furry Potato Live” YouTube channel. “You try one more time and I shoot you.”

