4 People Injured, Suspect Detained Following Report of Gunfire in Highland Park

Four people were treated for injuries after a report of gunfire in a residential neighborhood in Highland Park on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Avenue 65 about 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of “shots fired,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

“We currently have four victims down and the suspect is in custody,” he said. “We don’t know the extent of injuries on each victim.”

No further details were immediately available.