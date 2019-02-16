Bouncers Subdue Suspect After Being Stabbed, Shot At During Confrontation at Riverside Bar

Two bouncers managed to disarm and detain a man who stabbed both of them and shot one of them during a confrontation at a Riverside bar early Saturday, police said.

Hugo Cesar Garciao, 32, of Moreno Valley, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession a firearm along with drugs, according to Riverside Police Department officials and Riverside County booking records.

The violence unfolded just after midnight at a bar in the 3200 block of Iowa Avenue, Riverside police said in a written statement.

Garciao was denied entry to the bar and began fighting with a bouncer, police said.

“During the physical altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the security member,” according to the police statement. “A second security member assisted and also sustained stab wounds from the suspect.”

Garciao then pulled a gun and opened fire on both bouncers, but missed, police said.

“Security team members were then able to detain the suspect on the ground until officers arrived and disarmed him of the knife and firearm,” the statement said.

Both bouncers were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Police took custody of Garciao and recovered his knife and gun, as well as a second loaded gun he was carrying, Riverside police said. He was also allegedly in possession of drugs.

Bail for Garciao was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court.