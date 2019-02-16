Chris Schauble’s Favorite ‘Bro’ Spot: Brewery Draconum in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Schauble takes us to his go-to “bro” hang out in the Newhall neighborhood of Santa Clarita: Brewery Draconum.

Our early morning news anchor is a family man: he has a wife and four daughters. But when he needs to get away for some “guy time,” this is the spot he loves.

This brewery offers a back patio beer garden, games, craft beer and elevated pub food that the staff are proud of.

Chris brought along his buddies and they tried three of Brewery Draconum’s most famous dishes.

Visit the brewery's website for more information.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.