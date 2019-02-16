Man Claims to Have Bomb at Colton Shopping Center

Posted 6:11 PM, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, February 16, 2019

Authorities cordoned off a shopping center in Colton Saturday after a man claimed to have a bomb, authorities said.

A man threatened to have a bomb at a shopping center near Mt. Vernon Avenue and Olive Street on Feb. 16, 2019, police said. (Credit: Colton Police Department)

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the Plaza, near Mt. Vernon Avenue and Olive Street, the Colton Police Department announced via social media.

Police shut down Mt. Vernon Avenue between Olive street and Colton Avenue as they continued negotiating with the man Saturday evening.

Images released by police officials showed a man sitting, and at times kneeling, near a bomb squad robot.

Sheriff’s officials asked the public to avoid the area as the situation continued evolving.

