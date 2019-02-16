Man Claims to Have Bomb at Colton Shopping Center

Authorities cordoned off a shopping center in Colton Saturday after a man claimed to have a bomb, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the Plaza, near Mt. Vernon Avenue and Olive Street, the Colton Police Department announced via social media.

Police shut down Mt. Vernon Avenue between Olive street and Colton Avenue as they continued negotiating with the man Saturday evening.

Images released by police officials showed a man sitting, and at times kneeling, near a bomb squad robot.

Sheriff’s officials asked the public to avoid the area as the situation continued evolving.

We are working an incident near Mt Vernon Ave and Olive St at the Plaza. Mt Vernon Ave is closed between Colton Ave and Olive St until further notice. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/fKlaGWtmlA — ColtonPD (@Colton_PD) February 16, 2019