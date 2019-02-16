Jessica’s Easy and Delicious Parmesan-Butter Grits

These are so simple to make and create the perfect accompaniment for Jessica's rich braised short ribs. These grits would also be a good base for other deeply flavored meat braises or stews.
This segment is a web exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.
Ingredients:
- 1 16-ounce box quick grits
- chicken or beef stock
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 tablespoon butter
Instructions:
- Follow the directions on the box of grits, but replace the water with an equal amount of stock. Quick grits usually take 5 to 6 minutes to cook.
- When grits are done, add cheese and butter and stir.