Jessica’s Easy and Delicious Parmesan-Butter Grits

Posted 8:00 PM, February 16, 2019, by

These are so simple to make and create the perfect accompaniment for Jessica's rich braised short ribs. These grits would also be a good base for other deeply flavored meat braises or stews.

This segment is a web exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.

Ingredients:

  • 1 16-ounce box quick grits
  • chicken or beef stock
  • 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Instructions:

  1. Follow the directions on the box of grits, but replace the water with an equal amount of stock. Quick grits usually take 5 to 6 minutes to cook.
  2. When grits are done, add cheese and butter and stir.
