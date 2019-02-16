Jessica’s Easy and Delicious Parmesan-Butter Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These are so simple to make and create the perfect accompaniment for Jessica's rich braised short ribs. These grits would also be a good base for other deeply flavored meat braises or stews.

This segment is a web exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.

Ingredients:

1 16-ounce box quick grits

chicken or beef stock

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions: