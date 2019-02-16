Lifeguard Tryouts Held at Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Locals plunged into the chilly waters at Huntington Beach as lifeguard tryouts were held Saturday morning.

The waves were high and water temperatures were only about 55 degrees, making tough conditions for lifeguard hopefuls.

Marine Safety Lt. Claude Palis said there were 57 finishers out of 71 applicants.

Sunday, applicants will take the oral interviews. After that, 25 to 30 will be selected for the 9-day Lifeguard Academy training program, where they will learn first aid, rescue techniques, and policy and procedures.

Those who complete the academy will be official employees of the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

"It's a coveted position, especially working in Surf City. This is where lifeguarding really started; we set the role model for the world," Panis said.