Loved Ones Hold Vigil for Missing Moreno Valley Teen; 2 Brothers Charged With Her Killing

Loved ones gathered Saturday at a vigil for a missing and presumed slain 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl.

Aranda Briones vanished on Jan. 13.

While her body has not been found, two brothers have been arrested and charged with her killing.

About 200 people gathered at Moreno Valley Community Park in her honor.

Briones' grandfather, Carl Horstkoffe, said she was "full of life."

"She was such a good kid," he said.

Despite the murder charges filed against two young men, Horstkoffe said he had not yet given up hope that he would one day see his granddaughter again.

"We still have that glimmer of hope. But as days go on, it kind of dwindles," he said.