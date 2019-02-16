Man in Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed on Compton Sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died after authorities found him stabbed on a sidewalk in Compton early Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of E. Alondra Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Video from the scene shows officers attending to the victim on the ground next to a wheelchair.

Deputies and the Compton Fire Department performed lifesaving measures upon seeing multiple stab wounds on the man's upper torso, the Sheriff's Department said. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives did not identify the victim nor release any details about a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.