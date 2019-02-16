Man in Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed on Compton Sidewalk

Posted 9:28 AM, February 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:01AM, February 16, 2019

A man died after authorities found him stabbed on a sidewalk in Compton early Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of E. Alondra Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Video from the scene shows officers attending to the victim on the ground next to a wheelchair.

Deputies and the Compton Fire Department performed lifesaving measures upon seeing multiple stab wounds on the man's upper torso, the Sheriff's Department said. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives did not identify the victim nor release any details about a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.