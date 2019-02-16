Man Killed in Shooting at Highland Home

A 27-year-old man died following a Friday morning shooting at a home in Highland, police said Saturday.

Marty Palmer of Highland died at a hospital shortly after the 12:15 a.m. shooting in the 26300 block of Baseline Street, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault when they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” according to the statement. “No additional information is being released.”

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the Specialized Investigations Division Detective Eric Dyberg at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We Tip at 800-782-7463.