Rock Slide Triggers Closure of SR 18 in Big Bear Area

Transportation officials warned of dangerous road conditions at ski resort areas during the Presidents Day holiday weekend after a rock slide triggered a closure on State Route 118 in Big Bear Lake.

Caltrans closed the 118 five miles north of the State Route 330 junction at Snow Valley to Big Bear Dam. This forced some resort-bound motorists to turn around on Saturday.

In Running Springs, the Snow Valley Mountain Resort was temporarily closed because of the road closures.

Authorities said chains are required from the State Route 189 junction to the Mitsubishi plant in Lucerne Valley.

Drivers have been facing rough road conditions due to heavy snow and rain over the past week.