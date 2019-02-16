San Diego County to Sue Trump Administration Over Handling of Asylum-Seeking Families

Migrants line up for free breakfast at the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava shelter and soup kitchen in front of sign for San Diego on March 9, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Last year the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to support President Trump’s lawsuit against California over its “sanctuary state” laws.

Now, the county supervisors plan to sue the Trump administration for how it is treating certain immigrants.

The county board voted in closed session Tuesday to pursue legal action against the administration over its handling of asylum-seeking families.

Before October, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement connected asylum seekers with sponsors or family members in the United States while they waited for the legal asylum process to play out. It was called a “safe release” program.

