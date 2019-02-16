Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 16th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

We can have some fun despite the cooler temperatures and Saturday raindrops by exploring one of the many items on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

We can see – FOR FREE – the costumes from our favorite movies of 2018 at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This is happening in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Among the more than one-hundred eye catching costumes are the costumes nominated for an Academy Award.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Closing Weekend!

27th Annual Pan African Film & Fine Arts Festival

Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw Plaza

3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

paff.org

This is the closing weekend of the 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival. Baldwin Hills events showcases more than one-hundred and 50 films more than one-hundred artists now through Monday, February 18th. Detailed event and ticket information is available at paff.org

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Marciano Art Foundation is pleased to announce the third MAF Project in the Theater Gallery, a solo exhibition of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, on view from September 28, 2018 — March 3, 2019. This exhibition is Ai’s first major institutional exhibition in Los Angeles and will feature the new and unseen work Life Cycle (2018) – a sculptural response to the global refugee crisis. The exhibition will also present iconic installations Sunflower Seeds (2010) and Spouts (2015) within the Foundation’s Theater Gallery.

On view for the first time in the Black Box, Life Cycle (2018) references the artist’s 2017 monumental sculpture Law of the Journey, Ai’s response to the global refugee crisis, which used inflatable, black PVC rubber to depict the makeshift boats used to reach Europe. In this new iteration, Life Cycle depicts an inflatable boat through the technique used in traditional Chinese kite-making, exchanging the PVC rubber for bamboo.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Pioneering multimedia artist Yayoi Kusama’s work has transcended some of the most important art movements of the second half of the 20th century, including pop art and minimalism. Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama studied painting briefly in Kyoto before moving to New York City in the late 1950s. She began her large-scale Infinity Net paintings during this decade and went on to apply their obsessive, hallucinatory qualities to three-dimensional work. In a unique style that is both sensory and utopian, Kusama’s work—which spans paintings, performances, room-size presentations, sculptural installations, literary works, films, fashion, design, and interventions within existing architectural structures—possesses a highly personal character, yet one that has connected profoundly with large audiences around the globe. Throughout her career, the artist has been able to break down traditional barriers between work, artist, and spectator.

Kusama’s exuberant sculptural installation With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) exemplifies the dualism found throughout her work between the organic and the artificial. Shown here for the first time in Los Angeles, the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass- reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth. This work exemplifies Kusama’s singular vision and her distinctive gift for drawing viewers into the work on a deeply visceral level.

Kusama currently lives and works in Tokyo.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

stARTup Art Fair Los Angeles

The Kinney Venice Beach

737 West Washington Boulevard

Venice

startupartfair.com

stARTup Art Fair returns for a fourth year to Los Angeles. More than 70 artists take over The Kinney – Venice Beach Hotel for a three-day contemporary art extravaganza. Get inspired and to start your art collection!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Frieze Los Angeles

Paramount Pictures Studios

https://frieze.com/fairs/frieze-los-angeles

Frieze is launching a new annual contemporary art fair in Los Angeles

The inaugural edition of Frieze Los Angeles brings together 70 of the most significant and forward-thinking contemporary galleries from across the city and around the world, alongside a curated program of talks, site-specific artists’ projects and film.

***Please note: The location is a working movie lot. There is no parking on the premises. Event organizers suggest using mass transit, taxis, or ride sharing services.***

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Velveteria

711 New High Street

Chinatown

626 714 8545

velveteria.com

According to LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE, the future of “the city’s kitschiest cultural institution” is hazy! Early in January, Velveteria’s Instagram indicated that the small destination dedicated to velvet paintings would only be open until the end of the month. Days later, via Instagram, Velveteria announced that it would be business as usual through the end of February. But beyond that, the future is a bit more uncertain.

Museum owner Carl Baldwin says his unique museum could stay put longer if business allows for it, noting that he need about 30 guests a day paying the $10 cover for the Velveteria tour.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Meet Shelby Jacobs, a mechanical engineer from the Apollo era! As Project Manager of the Apollo-Soyuz orbiter, Shelby designed instrumentation that would capture one of the most repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968.

Shelby Jacobs’s contribution to space exploration is a truly remarkable feat. The Space Center is honored to display Shelby’s life achievements revolving around his work and personal life as an African American aerospace engineer working in the 1960s.

***MEET & GREET WITH SHELBY JACOBS! Saturday, February 16 12:30 - 2:30 PM***

Join the Columbia Memorial Space Center and meet Shelby Jacobs! Then, join Shelby and students from the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter of UCLA for a moderated discussion panel on the changing culture of engineers.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

Javier Vergara Jazz Trio

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

We can get into the spirit of 2019 award season. The movie GREEN BOOK has won three Golden Globes as well as a Critics Choice Award and the Producers Guild Award. The movie, in part, is inspired by the real story of the real GREEN BOOK, which was a listing of safe places that would accommodate African American travelers during the segregation of the Jim Crow Era. One of those safe places was the Dunbar Hotel in South Los Angeles.

The complex has been completely restored as a residential complex and is now home to a new restaurant and new music. The Delicious at the Dunbar features delicious Soul Food and Mexican cuisine. And, tonight, enjoy the Jazz “Javier Vergara Trio” playing from 6pm to 9pm.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Feria del Caballo Espanol, 5pm-11pm

Industry Hills Expo Center

Industry

http://feriadelcaballoespanol.com

Feria del Caballo Español, the definitive show of the pure Spanish horse, returns to the Industry Hills Expo Center Saturday, February 16th.

The largest event of its kind outside of Spain features multiple rounds of traditional competitive Spanish horse dancing.

Live Banda musical acts perform throughout the night, including entertainment from Banda Las Angelinas, Banda La Melodia, and Banda Joya Sinaloense.

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Harlem Globetrotters

Fan Powered World Tour

Citizens Business Bank Arena @ 2pm & 7pm

Ontario

http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their brand new “Fan Powered World Tour” to Southern California from Feb. 15-24. The full schedule and ticket information are available at http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal.

Games include:

Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario

Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. - Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Honda Center in Anaheim

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. - Pechanga Arena in San Diego

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

William Grant Still & The Harlem Renaissance: Symphony No. 1 @ 8pm

Los Angeles Philharmonic:

*Thomas Wilkins, Conductor

*Charlotte Blake Alston, Narrator

*Aaron Diehl, Pianist

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

Dean of African-American composers, William Grant Still is the composer most associated with the Harlem Renaissance. His First Symphony combines classical form with the blues progressions and rhythms of popular African-American music.

This special event is presented in partnership with the California African American Museum.

Make it an culturally interesting Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

