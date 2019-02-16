× Supporters Standing by L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Despite Controversies

New Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is testing supporters with his unorthodox approach as the region’s top cop.

Only two months on the job, Villanueva fired his department’s top brass and asked others to reapply for their positions. His reinstatement of a deputy fired amid allegations of domestic abuse and stalking prompted a rare rebuke from several Los Angeles County supervisors.

Villanueva has also suggested that jail reforms put in place in response to a pattern of deputy violence against inmates has led to a rise in attacks against deputies and staff. But he used jail violence data known to be unreliable to make that case.

Several groups or individuals who endorsed the sheriff say they are sticking by him, despite the controversies.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.