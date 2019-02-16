‘The Perfect Sunday Meal’: Jessica’s Recipe for Braised Short Ribs With Parmesan-Butter Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing says winter cooking like a big pot of low-and-slow braised short ribs, the kind that fall off the bone. This recipe, since it takes about three hours, is perfect to get started on a cozy Sunday afternoon.

The short ribs will fill your house with the most amazing smell as they cook in the oven, and the result will be tender, rich and comforting, with big flavors. The perfect accompaniment for these short ribs are Jessica's easy parmesan-butter grits.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.

Jessica's Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

3 to 4 pounds bone-in beef short ribs

flour as needed for dredging

salt to taste

ground black pepper to taste

garlic powder to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 stalks celery, chopped

3 carrots, diced

1 medium white onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, chopped

6-ounce can of tomato paste

1 quart of beef stock, plus extra if needed

about a 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar, such as Colavita brand

1 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 springs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Instructions: