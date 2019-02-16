‘The Perfect Sunday Meal’: Jessica’s Recipe for Braised Short Ribs With Parmesan-Butter Grits

Nothing says winter cooking like a big pot of low-and-slow braised short ribs, the kind that fall off the bone. This recipe, since it takes about three hours, is perfect to get started on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
The short ribs will fill your house with the most amazing smell as they cook in the oven, and the result will be tender, rich and comforting, with big flavors. The perfect accompaniment for these short ribs are Jessica's easy parmesan-butter grits.
This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 21.
Jessica's Braised Short Ribs
Ingredients:
- 3 to 4 pounds bone-in beef short ribs
- flour as needed for dredging
- salt to taste
- ground black pepper to taste
- garlic powder to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 3 carrots, diced
- 1 medium white onion, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, chopped
- 6-ounce can of tomato paste
- 1 quart of beef stock, plus extra if needed
- about a 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar, such as Colavita brand
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 springs of fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place about 1/3 of a cup of flour on a pie plate and season it with the salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste (about a 1/2 teaspoon of each). Mix. Dredge all sides of the short ribs in the seasoned flour. Shake the excess flour off, and save that excess for use later.
- Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven on medium heat. Brown the ribs on each side but do not cook them all the way through. This takes a while, but it's worth it. Remove ribs to a plate once browned.
- To the pan, add carrots, celery and onion. Add about a teaspoon of salt. Sauté until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes, then sprinkle in 1 1/2 tablespoons of the excess dredging flour. Continue to sauté for a few more minutes.
- Add garlic, tomato paste, stock, vinegar, wine, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and bay leaves to pan. Stir. Taste to check for seasoning.
- Return short ribs to Dutch oven; stir. Liquid level should be near the top of the short ribs. If it's not, add more stock and stir again.
- Place pot in oven with lid on, cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Turn the short ribs halfway through the cooking time.
- Ribs are done with they are falling off the bone.
- Serve atop the parmesan-butter grits, recipe here.