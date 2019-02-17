2 People Dead, Another 2 Wounded in Chatsworth Crash That Left 1 of the Victims Trapped

A crash in Chatsworth Sunday afternoon left two people dead and another two wounded, one of whom was left trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

First responders had to extricate the victim after the crash occurred about 3:33 p.m. in the 9500 block of North De Soto Avenue, an alert from the department said. That victim and another wounded person were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

The other two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other details have been released.